West Kelowna mountain biker airlifted to hospital

The person suffered significant head trauma after wiping out in the Smith Creek trail system

One West Kelowna mountain biker has been airlifted to hospital after an afternoon search by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Around noon on Oct. 23, COSAR received a request from the BC Ambulance Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue to assist in the rescue of the injured mountain biker who had wiped out along the Smith Creek trail system.

Given the serious nature of the subject’s injuries, COSAR requested assistance from Vernon SAR’s Helicopter Winch Rescue team, which extracted the subject and flew him to Kelowna General Hospital around 2:30 p.m.

