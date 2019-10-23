(File)

West Kelowna mountain biker airlifted to hospital

The person suffered significant head trauma after wiping out in the Smith Creek trail system

One West Kelowna mountain biker has been airlifted to hospital after an afternoon search by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Around noon on Oct. 23, COSAR received a request from the BC Ambulance Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue to assist in the rescue of the injured mountain biker who had wiped out along the Smith Creek trail system.

Given the serious nature of the subject’s injuries, COSAR requested assistance from Vernon SAR’s Helicopter Winch Rescue team, which extracted the subject and flew him to Kelowna General Hospital around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get ready to ‘fall back’ again on Nov. 3, B.C. residents
Next story
B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Just Posted

West Kelowna mountain biker airlifted to hospital

The person suffered significant head trauma after wiping out in the Smith Creek trail system

BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

New plans submitted for former Art Knapp site in Kelowna

Art Knapp was located at 1994 Springfield Road for almost 35 years

UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

COLUMN: Considering questions about a minority parliament

Liberals lost 20 seats, reducing their total to 157 and the NDP lost seats going from 44 to 24

Most Read