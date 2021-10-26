Kylie Carlson. (Contributed)

Kylie Carlson. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Mounties looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Kylie Carlson was last seen Oct. 25 in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kylie Carlson was last seen Oct. 25 in West Kelowna. Police are concerned for Carlson’s wellbeing and her family says the disappearance is out of character for her.

Carlson is described as a five-foot-four, 12-year-old girl with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hoodie and a backpack.

Anybody with information on Carlson’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Mounties arrest 5, seize mock gun after incident near downtown Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
‘They both had such big hearts’: Father and son identified as victims in Island killings
Next story
Gitxaała Nation launches mineral rights legal challenge against B.C. government

Just Posted

Kylie Carlson. (Contributed)
West Kelowna Mounties looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Big White's Village Centre at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Screen shot)
Snow blankets Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna

Interior Savings downtown location in Kelowna B.C. (Contributed)
$50,000 up for grabs for Okanagan non-profits

Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Mounties arrest 5, seize mock gun after incident near downtown Kelowna