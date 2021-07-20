The water restrictions come after the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) moved the Okanagan region to a Level 3 drought. (Black Press file photo)

The water restrictions come after the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) moved the Okanagan region to a Level 3 drought. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna moving to Stage 2 water restrictions due to drought

The city is trying to reduce demand during drought conditions and protect supply

The City of West Kelowna will be going into Stage 2 water restrictions to help reduce demand during drought conditions.

Even-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays. Odd-numbered addresses may only water Sundays and Wednesdays.

Properties equipped with automated sprinkler systems may only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on prescribed days. Those with manual-controlled sprinklers may only water from midnight to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to midnight on allowed days. Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns, are permitted.

“Conserving water now will help us protect our water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months,” said engineering manager Rob Hillis.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation moving to Stage 2 water restrictions

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Additional 20 firefighters = 40 firefighters, 19 support staff supported by 11 pieces of heavy equipment 2 helicopters

City of West KelownaOkanaganWater

Previous story
Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision
Next story
Suspicious truck fire spreads near Vernon

Just Posted

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

An aerial view of Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard program. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)
Kelowna residents encouraged to get ‘eventive’ this summer

A Drive BC webcam shows a fire being hit with water from a BC Wildfire helicopter, just outside of Hope on July 20, 2021, along Highway 5 close to the Othello Tunnels. (Drive BC)
Highway 5 closed north of Hope due to vehicle fire

The water restrictions come after the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) moved the Okanagan region to a Level 3 drought. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna moving to Stage 2 water restrictions due to drought