West Kelowna moving to Stage 2 water restrictions due to drought

The city is trying to reduce demand during drought conditions and protect supply

The water restrictions come after the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) moved the Okanagan region to a Level 3 drought. (Black Press file photo)

The City of West Kelowna will be going into Stage 2 water restrictions to help reduce demand during drought conditions.

Even-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays. Odd-numbered addresses may only water Sundays and Wednesdays.

Properties equipped with automated sprinkler systems may only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on prescribed days. Those with manual-controlled sprinklers may only water from midnight to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to midnight on allowed days. Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns, are permitted.

“Conserving water now will help us protect our water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months,” said engineering manager Rob Hillis.

