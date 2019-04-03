West Kelowna multisport dome set for fall open

Construction starts on the $3.5 million dome for November

West Kelowna fields are opening up for the spring, but year round field sports will soon be available for sports organizations and teams on the Westside.

Construction has started on the multi-sport dome at 2139 McDougall Road. The Rose Valley Watermain Project construction will expand over to include the sports dome for a projected wrap-up by October 31, shortly after the outdoor fields of the season close.

The $3.5 million project for the dome and $1.15 million project for the watermain were approved and budgeted by West Kelowna council in the 10-year capital plan.

Westside Youth Soccer also contributed $667,000 towards the dome’s cost.

Most construction will be Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with minor traffic delays required on McDougall Road.

