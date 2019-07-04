West Kelowna: Music in the Park kicks off its second season

Weekly outdoor concerts plugged in for the summer

The second season of Music in the Park takes the stage in West Kelowna Memorial Park Friday.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. you can catch Emerging artist Ruth Cipes, then the opening act, the Mason Burns Band back for their second year with rock and roll of the 70s and 80s.

Headlining at 8 p.m. is Nuela Charles, who is a multiple, Juno award-nominated, alternative soul singer. She has won the Western Canadian Music Award for Urban Artist of the Year and has opened for the Grapes of Wrath.

There will also be food trucks including:

· Peter Ze German – Bratwurst, Grilled Cheese, Schnitzel, Salad

· Kona Ice of Central Okanagan – Shaved Ice

· Dosa Crepes – Savory and Sweet Crepes

For more information regarding full schedules, food truck lineup, and rain advisories go to westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

READ MORE: Music in the Park plugs in for West Kelowna summer – Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bird behind power outage for Landmark area
Next story
Candlight vigil to be held for Kelowna teen stabbing victim

Just Posted

Candlight vigil to be held for Kelowna teen stabbing victim

There will be two separate candlelight vigils this weekend

Bird behind power outage for Landmark area

More than 200 Kelowna FortisBC customers lost power for almost an hour Thursday afternoon

Rain, thunderstorms spoil City Park Water Park re-opening plan

Kelowna’s popular water park won’t get the proper kickoff it deserves due to inclement weather

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign to highlight dangers of leaving pets inside cars

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

Cherry season in the Okanagan is taking a hit, farmers are trying to stay positive

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain the Hedly slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

Most Read