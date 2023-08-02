West Kelowna Music in the Park livens up long weekend

Music in the Park takes place at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park

Music in the Park in West Kelowna. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Music in the Park will set the tone for the long weekend in West Kelowna.

Local psychedelic art-rock band Nightshades open Friday’s show at 7 p.m., with headliner Don Adler taking the stage at 8 p.m. featuring fusion folk and pop.

Adler is an award-winning performer, having been recognized with a BC Entertainment Hall of Fame StarMeritus award in 2021.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. A fun zone for kids is being hosted by West Kelowna Recreation and Culture.

Music in the Park takes place at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park (3737 Old Okanagan Highway).

Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

Parking along Old Okanagan Highway is not available due to construction work. The full Music in the Park schedule is available on the City of West Kelowna website.

