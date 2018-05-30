West Kelowna park closure extended

Pebble Beach Park to stay closed until end of June to allow for wastewater treatment plant work

Work to expand the outfall at the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in West Kelowna is almost complete. —Image: Capital News file

With the permission of the City of West Kelowna, the closure of Pebble Beach Park has been extended until the end of June.

This will allow remediation of the waterfront park off Whitworth Road, now that construction is almost complete for the Regional District of Central Okanagan Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall expansion.

The $4.7-million outfall expansion project will increase the efficiency and operation of the plant located off Gellatly Road.

The plant treats approximately 10 million litres of wastewater each day from the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the Westbank First Nation Reserves No. 9 and No. 10.

For more information about the wastewater treatment plant improvement project go to regionaldistrict.com/wastewater.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.