West Kelowna park reopens

Rotary Trails park is back after flood mitigation work

Spring is opening up, and so is Rotary Trails Park in West Kelowna.

For the past six months, the park has been closed for flood mitigation work, and repairs still steming from the 2017 floods in Powers Creek.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan on flood watch as snow melts

READ MORE: Rotary Trails Park temporarily closed

Improving the fish spawning habitats were in included in the work done in the park.

The City of West Kelowna urges trail users to stay on the park’s trails to avoid damaging new vegetation, and to avoid creek banks.

