West Kelowna police looking for gas station break-in suspect

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on an early morning break-in in West Kelowna.

Just before 3a.m. on Sept. 30, a suspect broke into the Shell gas station in the 500-block of Hwy. 97 South, and attempted unsuccessfully to open the ATM and cigarette counter.

If you recognize this person, or may have any information as to their identity, you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

City of West KelownaCrimeRCMP