Credit: RCMP

West Kelowna police recover sentimental possession

A mother’s note from her son was recovered after a break and enter

West Kelowna Mounties were able to return a special letter to a mother from her son.

The mother’s lost treasure, along with various stolen antique and sentimental jewellery items, had been stolen during a residential break and enter to her home in September 2017.

On Dec. 12, the West Kelowna resident attended the RCMP detachment and met with investigators, at their request, to personally view the sizeable amount of suspected stolen property, which had been seized by police just days prior.

The woman was able to claim and recover more than 50 items, which included her personal jewelry, antique jewelry which had belonged to her grandmother and her jewelry box, which had all been taken from her more than three months prior.

According to RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, “the most valuable item she recovered that day, ended up being a crumpled up piece of paper which read… ‘I love you mom. You are cool. My best friend is you. You are fun.’…”

She later wrote to the officers of the West Kelowna RCMP detachment saying: “Thank you for all that you do and especially for your kindness.” Her message continued on to say that the handwritten note was created by her son when he was six years of age, he’s now 18.

The message was accompanied by a photograph, with the caption “the most important piece that was recovered…”, which showed that priceless 12-year-old love note, now framed.

