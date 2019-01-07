West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

West Kelowna RCMP are sending out a word of warning to drivers — slow down in school zones.

RCMP Recruit, Cst. Julie Miller, having now served five months of her first posting at the West Kelowna Detachment, has been working on problem-solving strategies, in an effort to improve safety in area school zones.

“With the persistent winter conditions, extra caution will be needed to ensure the safety of young students and young crossing guards at busy school pedestrian crossings,” she stated. “Police are increasing their efforts to ensure safer roadways throughout our community and around our schools.”

READ MORE: Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

Police are also reminding motorists that if caught speeding in a school zone, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., they could face a minimum fine of $196 and three driver penalty points.

READ MORE: Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at Kelowna reporter

Motorists are also reminded that it is mandatory to yield for school buses when their lights are flashing. Failure to do so could result in the driver or the vehicles registered owner being issued a $368 fine.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.