West Kelowna property tax notices issued

More than 14,000 tax notices are now in the mail to West Kelowna property owners.

The tax payment deadline is Tuesday, July 3, 4:30 p.m.

Payments can be made:

· online or in-person through most financial institutions (note that some financial institutions no longer accept in-person payments or homeowner grant applications)

· by mail to City of West Kelowna, 2760 Cameron Rd., West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6

· in-person using cash, debit, cheque or money order (credit cards are not accepted) at Municipal Hall, 2760 Cameron Rd., during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday (except holidays)

If coming to pay your taxes at West Kelowna City Hall, save time by:

· ensuring the homeowner grant application found on your property tax notice, is completed and signed; or claim your homeowner grant online instead at www.westkelownacity.ca/onlineservices

· if paying by cheque, fill it out in advance and make it payable to the City of West Kelowna (please write the roll number in the memo line)

· if paying by debit, ensure in advance that the daily withdrawal limit on the bank account is enough to cover the amount owing on the tax notice

If you are unable to get to West Kelowna City Hall during business hours, you can use the drop box located to the right of the main entrance. Non-cash payments should be stapled to completed forms and placed in a sealed envelope before being put in the drop box.

Current taxes that are not paid by the close of business on July 3, including any unclaimed homeowner grant amounts, are subject to a 10 per cent penalty.

Those unable to pay taxes in full can reduce the penalty amount by paying as much as possible and by claiming the homeowner grant by July 3. Note that postmarks are not accepted as a proof of payment date.

For more information please call the City of West Kelowna Tax Department at 778-797-8860.

