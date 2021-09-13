West Kelowna pub closes after COVID-19 exposure

Whiski-Jack’s will be closed until further notice

A West Kelowna pub is temporarily closing its doors due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Whiski-Jack’s said in a post to its Facebook page it is taking every possible safety precaution after one of its kitchen staff tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The news comes as the province’s vaccine card program rolled out on Monday, Sept. 13.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

One dose is required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

