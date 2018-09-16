West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Dr. Moshe Oz and his team were contacted by a rescue organization to help the canine family suffering from the highly contagious and deadly virus for young dogs.They have now found forever homes. Carmen Weld photo

The Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has found ‘forever homes’ for the chocolate lab and her litter they saved from parvovirus last week.

“Dr. Oz and Dr. Noa, thank you all so much for your love and support. We were all so overwhelmed with the response from our community. It really gives us faith in humanity,” reads a Facebook post where they announced the adoption Sunday afternoon.

The mother found a home along with one of her puppies, the nine remaining puppies were whisked off to their new homes as well.

Dr. Moshe Oz and his team were contacted by a rescue organization to help the canine family suffering from the highly contagious and deadly virus for young dogs. After being treated in isolation with fluids and constant care around the clock after seven days all 10 puppies and their mother made a full recovery.

