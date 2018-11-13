Image credit: Facebook/Quails’ Gate

West Kelowna ranks sixth in Expedia coziest city list

Osoyoos and Vernon also made the cut

West Kelowna has made another Expedia list, this time ranked sixth on their 55 Coziest Cities in Canada, 2018.

“If you’re looking for a cozy vacation, you’re probably already on a flight to Okanagan Valley. According to reviews, it looks like West Kelowna is really doing it right when it comes to lots o’ wine, lots o’ beer, and lots o’ comfort,” reads the write up.

The list goes on to recommends going for a cozy glass of wine at Quail’s Gate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant by the fire.

“If you’re asking yourself, “where can I find a cozy place to have a drink?” we know the perfect spot. Quail’s Gate is a family-run farm that’s been open for over 60 years. You’ll find a beautiful winery and bistro here, surrounded by vineyards,” reads the recommendation.

For tapas and their Auxerrois Icewine Little Straw Vineyards earned a spot on the national list.

“Little Straw Vineyards isn’t just known for their Tapestry white blend; it’s also the only place that produces Auxerrois Icewine in the country,” says Expedia.

Earing the top spot on the list was Canmore, Alberta, nestled against the Rocky Mountains, London, Ontario came in second and Langley, B.C. earned the third.

In The Okanagan, Osoyoos was ranked 20th and Vernon was ranked 46th.

To read the full list visit expedia.ca/travelblog/55-coziest-cities-canada/

Most Read