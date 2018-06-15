West Kelowna RCMP arrest man after stealing a truck

The man ran from police

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested a man after he stole a truck and ran from police.

On June 12th at approximately 3:20 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft of truck in progress. The Black Ford F350 truck was taken from a work site on Lake Avenue and the owner of the vehicle observed it driving eastbound on Abbott Drive.

Kelowna RCMP Members immediately responded to the area and notified West Kelowna RCMP as the truck was observed travelling southbound over the William R Bennett Bridge.

West Kelowna RCMP soon located the truck on Highway 97 but the male was driving erratically and refused to stop for police.

“Members observed the truck at Old Okanagan Highway and Dobbin Road as it was stopped at a controlled intersection waiting to turn northbound,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “Officers contained the vehicle and the driver of the stolen truck ran from the scene but after a brief foot chase he was taken into police custody without incident.”

21-year-old Jason Piro now faces a number of charges in relation to the theft. charges include; possession of the stolen property, resist arrest and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Just Posted

Rumuneration hike for RDCO directors

One-time increase of 14.25% to offset loss of tax-free indemnity

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Is your Kelowna home a sandy fortress? It’s safe to put away the sandbags

Residents can begin removing flood protection measures, says the emergency operations centre

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses

A white Ford truck hit a traffic control flagger

Making room for the Wine Country Half Marathon

Road closures and parking restrictions imposed along June 23 run route

UPDATE: Cause of Keremeos house fire deemed suspicious

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department working hard to knockdown house fire

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read