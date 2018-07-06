Drug production suspected as cause of West Kelowna house explosion

Access to Elliott Road fire site still blocked to traffic

Mounties suspect that drug production may be the cause of a fatal explosion in West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section is now being supported by the provincial RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team as the investigation continues into an explosive house fire on Elliott Road.

“Preliminary findings, coupled with observations made by first responders to the scene, suggest that the rural home was being used in the production of drugs,“ stated Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the investigation team.

“Although the exact cause of this house fire remains unknown at this time, RCMP strongly believe that this was not the act of an arsonist, and that the public is not at any risk.”

The fire scene remains closed off to the public as investigators utilize heavy equipment to search through what’s left of the home.

“RCMP appreciate the public’s patience as periodic closures along Elliott Road may be required for the safety of those at the scene,” said O’Donaghey.

On July 4 just before 9:45 p.m., RCMP responded to the scene of the fire in the 3000 block of Elliott Road.

Four people were initially rushed to hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One of those individuals succumbed to his injuries while in hospital, two others remain in critical condition.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

