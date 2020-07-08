West Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP find deceased man in motorhome

Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death

The West Kelowna RCMP located a deceased man in his RV on Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m., on July 7, 2020, West Kelowna RCMP were called to check on the wellbeing of a man in a motor home in the 2300-block of Bering Road in West Kelowna. Unfortunately, the RCMP found the man deceased in the vehicle.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The deceased has been identified as a West Kelowna man in his 60’s.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read