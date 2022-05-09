West Kelowna RCMP find stolen truck with large tools inside

Police are looking for the rightful owner of the tools

Are you missing several large tools?

West Kelowna RCMP recovered a stolen Ford F-150 on April 19. Inside the box of the truck were several large tools.

The truck was reported stolen from a residence in Kelowna on April 14.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said investigators believe these tools may have been stolen from a job site.

The tools are as follows:

•Hummel floor sander

•Dewalt compressor

•Rigid compressor

•Two Bosch table saws

•Bosch mitre saw

For more information or to claim the tools contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, and ask for Const. Barnard and quote file 2022-21433.

Tools discovered by West Kelowna RCMP

