West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

Kelowna RCMP are investigating what they believe to be a series of related crimes.

On March 9, around 7:30p.m. West Kelowna RCMP were called to a hold-up alarm at the Mac’s Convenience Store located on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. A man entered the store, did not threaten the clerk with a weapon and demanded cash and left with an unknown amount of money and numerous lotto tickets.

The next day, at 5:40p.m. West Kelowna RCMP returned to the same convenience store after a report of another robbery. Police were told that a man demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, consumable good such as chocolate bars and potato chips.

“As a result of their continued investigation, our front line officers have identified a possible suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police also believe that the same suspect was responsible for a shoplifting theft committed at a West Kelowna liquor store.”

“RCMP continue to gather evidence in an effort to connect the suspect to other similar property crimes committed in West Kelowna over the past week,” said O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

