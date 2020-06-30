RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious fire

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 29

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

At 2:40 p.m. on June 29, police were called to assist the West Kelowna Fire Department at a wooded area in West Kelowna’s Blue Jay Drive.

According to police, firefighters were actively trying to extinguish the blaze when officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a Caucasian male with short dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket and a dark shirt at the time of the incident.

He fled the scene before police arrived.

“RCMP believe that the fire was deliberately set,” West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but this incident was extremely dangerous.”

If you have information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To give an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

