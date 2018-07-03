West Kelowna RCMP look for suspect

The suspects took over 24 coin boxes

West Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify a young male, as they attempt to further their investigation into an early morning break and enter and theft from the local public pool in June.

On June 13 shortly after 3 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to an alarm at the Johnson Bentley Aquatic Centre.

Investigators cleared the building and discovered that a suspect or suspects removed more that 24 coin boxes from the lockers in the change rooms. It is believed that the suspect or suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

“Police have conducted a review of the facilities video surveillance,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Our investigators are interested in identifying and speaking with an individual depicted in the attached photo, who they believe has information valuable to the ongoing investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP.

