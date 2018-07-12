-Image: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of assault with weapon

RCMP are asking for anyone with information to come forward

A man is recovering from the injuries he sustained after a physical altercation quickly escalated to an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon in downtown West Kelowna.

On July 11 at 1:40 p.m., RCMP in West Kelowna responded to multiple reports of a physical altercation between numerous individuals in and around the parking lot of a business located in the 2400 block of Dobbin Road. The altercation reportedly escalated to an assault with a weapon, which left a West Kelowna teenager with a serious, however believed to be non-life threatening, injury to his upper arm.

Related: B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

“A short time later, police received a report of a theft of a bicycle, that just occurred, from the rear of a pickup truck parked in the 3800 block of nearby Brown Road,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “Our investigators have reason to believe that the assault suspect was also responsible for the bike theft.”

A search of the area for the suspect was performed, that search was supported by the Kelowna RCMP Air Services helicopter also known as ‘Air 4’.

“An arrest has not yet been made, as police continue their investigation,” Cpl. O’Donaghey said in a press release.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward.

