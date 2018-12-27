photo: Dave Ogilvie

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of hit and run

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

West Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation into an incident where a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle in the 3000 block of Sandstone Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a short time after 7 p.m. Dec. 22. A 42 year-old West Kelowna woman was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

RELATED: RCMP arrest Oliver thief in West Bench

Police were told by witnesses, that the driver of a black BMW sedan failed to remain at the scene after he allegedly struck the pedestrian, while starting his vehicle from a stopped position.

As the investigations remains ongoing, no further details are being released, as police ask any additional witnesses to come forward and contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna nurse honoured for work in substance abuse programs
Next story
Kelowna RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault case

Just Posted

QUIZ: 20 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2018

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Rockets return from break to face Kamloops

Rockets new player Alex Swetlikoff will make season debut

Kelowna RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault case

RCMP have released images of a suspect in hopes the public will be able to identify him

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of hit and run

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Okanagan Notaries see decrease in first-time home buyers

Decrease blamed on stricter mortgage qualifications; rising interest rates

B.C. community gathers to remember sisters on one-year anniversay of their deaths

Residents gathered to sing This Little Light of Mine in memory of Oak Bay sisters

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

Kelowna Dawg gets down in Vernon for Dec. 31

Poppa Dawg will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club New Year’s Eve

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Surveillance footage shows suspect in bank fire

RCMP release images from footage recovered from Shuswap Royal Bank blaze

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

Most Read