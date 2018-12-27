West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of hit and run

West Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation into an incident where a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle in the 3000 block of Sandstone Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a short time after 7 p.m. Dec. 22. A 42 year-old West Kelowna woman was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

Police were told by witnesses, that the driver of a black BMW sedan failed to remain at the scene after he allegedly struck the pedestrian, while starting his vehicle from a stopped position.

As the investigations remains ongoing, no further details are being released, as police ask any additional witnesses to come forward and contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880.

