Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses

A white Ford truck hit a traffic control flagger

West Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses of an accident where a white Ford truck and a traffic control flagger on June 11th at approximately 10:30 a.m.

RCMP were notified on Monday morning of a pedestrian involved hit and run collision in an active construction zone located in the 1100 block of Westside Road.

The driver of the White Ford truck has come forward to police and he is cooperating with the police investigation which remains ongoing at this time.

“West Kelowna RCMP would like to hear from any witnesses who observed this incident and in particular would like to review any video footage that was recorded on a dashboard camera,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “Independent witnesses are crucial for any traffic related investigation as their information can assist in determining what exactly occurred at the scene.”

