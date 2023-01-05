West Kelowna RCMP looking for car and card thief

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a thief who stole a debit card and possibly a vehicle.
The suspect took the card from a vehicle in West Kelowna in December. He was able to use the card fraudulently at three different locations.
The man was also seen getting into a Volkswagen Jetta that was possibly stolen on Dec. 22.
He was then spotted at a Money Mart in Kelowna in the stolen vehicle but was able to evade RCMP officers.
If you know the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
