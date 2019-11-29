West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 27 along Cougar Road

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help to identify a suspect involved in an alleged attempted child abduction.

RCMP said the incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 27 at 3:50 p.m. when an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a four-door blue sedan along Cougar Road in West Kelowna.

After the driver encouraged the young girl to get inside the vehicle, she refused and ran home where she remains safe.

The suspect is described as mid 40s in age, possibly bald with a heavier build and wearing small circular silver glasses.

The vehicle was last seen at Cougar Road and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP and their general investigation section are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.