West Kelowna RCMP is looking for three stole E-bikes. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The bikes were stolen over a week dating back to April 1

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for three stolen e-bikes.

On April 1st, 2020 West Kelowna RCMP were notified that a black Evo Fitzroy Step-Through E-bike had been stolen from a yard in the 3000-block of Parkhurst Road in West Kelowna, which had been stolen sometime overnight.

The other bikes were reported stolen on April 2 when West Kelowna RCMP was notified that a black Surface 604 Rook 17 E-bike, and a black Surface 604 Colt 19 E-bike had been stolen from an underground parking area in the 3500-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna. The theft occurred sometime in the last three weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

