West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for three stolen e-bikes.
On April 1st, 2020 West Kelowna RCMP were notified that a black Evo Fitzroy Step-Through E-bike had been stolen from a yard in the 3000-block of Parkhurst Road in West Kelowna, which had been stolen sometime overnight.
The other bikes were reported stolen on April 2 when West Kelowna RCMP was notified that a black Surface 604 Rook 17 E-bike, and a black Surface 604 Colt 19 E-bike had been stolen from an underground parking area in the 3500-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna. The theft occurred sometime in the last three weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at