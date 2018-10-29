-Image: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP respond to assault

The woman in custody was expected to appear in Kelowna Courts today

A woman who faces potential charges, was held in police custody overnight, after she allegedly assaulted a and injured a man with a weapon in West Kelowna.

On Oct. 28 at 7:36 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a home in the 3700 block of West Bay Road after they received a report of an assault in progress. Police arrived on scene and arrested, without incident, a 30-year-old woman who was located outside the residence.

“A 33-year-old man was found bleeding from lacerations inside the home,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey “He was transported to local hospital for medical treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

RELATED: Okanagan RCMP find body of missing Lake Country man

RCMP confirm that the incident was and isolated event.

“The victim and suspect were known to each other and the public is not at any risk,” said O’Donaghey.

The 30-year-old West Kelowna woman was expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts today. She faces potential assault related criminal charges.

Any other witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

West Kelowna RCMP respond to assault

