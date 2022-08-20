West Kelowna RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors

A fatal single-vehicle collision in West Kelowna has prompted an investigation from the RCMP.

Police responded to the collision Friday (Aug. 19) at 5:40 p.m. on Horizon Road, adding that one male has died as a result of the pedestrian-involved motor vehicle incident.

West Kelowna RCMP say alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors.

The incident is currently being investigated by the RCMP Traffic Analyst Service, BC Coroner Service, the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment Forensic Investigational Service and the West Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage around the area of Horizon Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

