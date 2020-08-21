Terry Frank Simpson is 53-years-old. Photo: RCMP.

Missing Lake Country man found in rough, forested terrain

Coordinated search efforts between RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue help to located the man

UPDATE: 1:49 p.m.

Terry Frank Simpson has been located.

The 53-year-old Lake Country man went missing on Aug. 21 in the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road, of West Kelowna.

Police called in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), RCMP air and dog services, to help locate Simpson.

“The man was spotted in rough, forested terrain by our RCMP Air Services helicopter who liaised with officers, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Police Dog Services to safely assist the man out of the area,” stated Cst. Solana Paré.

Simpson was found with minor injuries and received medical attention on scene from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Emergency Health Services.

————

Terry Frank Simpson was last seen on Aug. 21 just after midnight, as he left a campsite in the area near Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road and Blue Grouse Mountain Road in West Kelowna. He has since failed to return.

Police have requested the assistance of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and are utilizing a variety of police resources including air services and police dog services in the search for Simpson.

Description of Simpson:

  • Caucasian man
  • 53-years-old
  • 5 feet 7 inches(170 cm)
  • 159 lbs (72 kg)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Last seen wearing dark coloured shorts, shirt and backpack

Although it is reportedly out of character for Simpson to be out of contact for so long, foul play is not suspected at this time. Both the RCMP and his friends and family are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Simpson is urged to contact their local police or the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

READ MORE: Meet the Kelowna RCMP's new canine recruit

missing person

