West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

34-year-old Brett Moore was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing person.

Police say 34-year-old Brett Moore was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. His family is concerned as they have not heard from him in a few weeks.

If you have information that may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at (250) 768-2880 and reference file 2022-66676.

