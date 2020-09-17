An image of a wheelchair of the same model as the stolen one. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a man with his wheelchair, which was stolen from his vehicle on Sept. 9.

While the man was fishing near Headwater Lakes, someone broke in through a small vent window in his vehicle and stole a two-piece Veloce specialized carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.

They also stole a Canon 7D camera with a 150-600mm lens (worth around $5,000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the specialized ultra-light wheelchair, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Vernon police catch porch pirate

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon police catch porch pirate
Next story
B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax credits

Just Posted

UBCO celebrates 15th year by highlighting alumni artworks

Former fine arts students are to show their work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Cover up your trash, keep bears out: Regional District of Central Okanagan

There have been several bear sightings in South East Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Police said a majority of the thefts have been reported in the downtown core

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax credits

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

North Okanagan takes two wins in water challenge

Okanagan Basin Water Board campaign encourages communities to conserve water outdoors during summer

Most Read