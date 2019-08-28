West Kelowna RCMP seek help in missing woman case

RCMP and search and rescue are looking around the Glen Canyon area

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help to find 38-year-old Marcia Harris.

She was last seen on Friday, Aug. 23, just after 10 a.m. leaving a home on Wetton Road. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since and her family is concerned for her wellbeing, RCMP said.

RCMP is working with Okanagan Search and Rescue to conduct a search of Glen Canyon, an area they believe Harris had gone for a hike in.

“Harris had mentioned she wanted to explore the waterfalls in that area,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “Miss Harris’ whereabouts are unknown at this time but police are making every effort in trying to locate her.”

Harris is described as an 5-foot-6 Aboriginal woman with long black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the woman to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

