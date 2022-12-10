The West Kelowna RCMP and Stutters Restorations collected toys for the Salvation Army on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

The West Kelowna RCMP and Stutters Restorations collected toys for the Salvation Army on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP take part in toy drive

The event happened Saturday morning at the Stutters Restoration parking lot

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP helped with a holiday toy drive on Saturday morning (Dec.10).

The RCMP and employees from Stutters Restorations collected toys from drivers as they passed through the store’s parking lot on Main Street.

After the event, the RCMP and employees brought the toys to the local Salvation Army to donate them for children and families in need.

“Having positive interactions with the citizens we serve is always very pleasant for the police officers,” said West Kelowna School Liaison Officer Cst. Sherri Lund.

