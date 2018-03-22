West Kelowna resident missing

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a 21-year-old West Kelowna man

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing West Kelowna resident Jonathon Duncan.

Duncan was reported missing on March 14, 2018.

Description of Jonathon Duncan:

• First nations male 17 years-old

• 6’1

• 150 lbs

• brown eyes

• brown hair

Police are very concerned for Jonathon Duncan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathon Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack
Next story
Update: Vehicle flips several times after hitting semi

Just Posted

West Kelowna resident missing

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a 21-year-old West Kelowna man

Jurors set to deliberate on Kelowna murder trial

“He was mad as a hatter…”

Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Your March 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

Update: Vehicle flips several times after hitting semi

Police say Chevrolet Cobalt struck side of transport truck, driver’s injuries not life-threatening

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Quebec daycare subsidies offer warning for B.C., study says

Over-55 women more likely to join paid workforce than young mothers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Most Read