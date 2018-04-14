Credit: GoFundMe

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

A West Kelowna kid has gotten a boost to his GoFundMe account, after being named a Kid Hero.

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer, 10, is raising money for the BC Children’s Hosptial’s Balding for Dollars.

The GoFundMe team donated $1,000 to his campaign, which has now succeeded his original goal of $2,000, according to the GoFundMe page.

Archer has been growing his hair since June 2016 and will cut it off in May with his cousin Alana, who is a cancer survivor.

“My Auntie Leslie Flamand and my Cousin Alana Flamand-Pilon both had cancer as teenagers and they both were in need of wigs,” he posted on GoFundMe.

“Everyone has obstacles they have to overcome…I have mine as well. I have asthma and eczema on my hands, feet and face. I get teased… but I don’t care,” he posted. “I have been bullied because of my hair… I’ve been called gay and transgender, adults have even mistaken me for a girl.”

He wants to help other kids who are affected by cancer. Archer has raised $3,341 as of Saturday morning.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire
Next story
Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Just Posted

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

Kelowna flood protection measures underway

B.C. Wildfire Service will be in Kelowna next week to lend a hand

VIDEO: Crash stalls Friday commute

A two vehicle collision stalls traffic on Highway 97 and Highway 33

Kelowna gets new farm fresh culinary market

The market will open this summer off of Harvey Avenue

What is that giant bark ball in Lake Country?

Creator David Jacob Harder explains his Ponderosa Sphere installation

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

With star striker Kei Kamara sidelined by an injury, Whitecaps gave up two second-half goals

‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

US President Donald Trump took to his favourite platform to share it was a ‘perfectly executed strike’

B.C. issues Trans Mountain pipeline permit update as premier heads to Ottawa

Ministry says 201 of 587 permit applications submitted to various permitting agencies are approved

Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria

Canadian minister says Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack

Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says

Most Read