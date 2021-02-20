City of West Kelowna staff are recommending a flat rate increase of between eight and 11 per cent for West Kelowna water users to help meet financial needs. (File)

West Kelowna residents could face 8 to 11 per cent water rate increase

Staff say delaying the rate increase will cause loss of $500k, cause further increases down the road

Some West Kelowna residents could face an 11 per cent increase in water costs, if council sees fit come Tuesday.

City of West Kelowna staff are recommending a flat rate increase of 11 per cent for Rose Valley water customers, and an eight per cent increase for Powers Creek water users.

The increase comes in an effort to meet the city’s financial needs. During their most recent review of the 10-year Capital Plan, the city discovered reserve balances and funding levels were not enough to cover their plan.

Staff explained in their report that if they were to delay the water rate increases for 2021, they would be faced with a $500,000 water revenue loss, causing a deficit for 2021, and ultimately increasing water rates even more in the future.

This increase would see a $17.29 per quarter ($69.16 annual) increase for Rose Valley water customers, and a $12.74 per quarter ($50.96 annual) increase for Powers Creek water users.

City of West Kelowna council will be faced with this decision during their regular council meeting, Tuesday Feb. 23.

At that same meeting, an update will be presented to council on the status of both the West Kelowna City Hall project, and the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant project.

Watch the 6 p.m. council meeting live here.

