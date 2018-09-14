A full boil water notice in now in place for thousands of West Kelowna residents on the Lakeview Water system.—Image: Capital News file

West Kelowna residents told to boil their water

Water quality advisory upgraded to full boil water notice due to turbidity in Rose Valley Reservoir

Thousands of residents in West Kelowna are now being told to boil the water coming out of their taps before drinking it or using it.

The boil water notice was issued Thursday for residents who get their water through the city’s Lakeview water distribution system. Last week a water quality advisory—a lesser level of warning—was issued for water in the Lakeview system. In the past few years, several long-lasting water quality advisories have been issued about water in the Lakeview system.

As a result, a new $49 million water treatment plant is to be built for the Lakeview system by 2021.

According to the city, the boil water notice resulted from concerns about an elevated turbidity level in the Rose Valley reservoir, which feed the system. The notice was issued by the city in conjunction with the Interior Health Authority.

Areas affected by the notice include West Kelowna Estates, Shannon Lake, Lakeview Heights and Rose Valley.

The city says all system users should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

The city is providing free water at its bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

The City of West Kelowna says it will advise the public of any changes to the boil water notice.

