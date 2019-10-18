Conservation officers were forced to euthanized six bears in three days after bears became habituated to garbage left out around Lake Okanagan Resort. (Contributed)

West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed

‘We are good with the compliance,’ said the resort’s operations manager

Okanagan Lake Resort is denying they were the business charged in relation to the euthanization of six bears, in three days, that became garbage habituated.

According to the resort’s operations manager no such fines have been served and they are in compliance with bylaws.

“Whatever the bylaw says on how to protect that area — in the resort we have all the iron, the lock, the bins for the garbage and where we compost has already been fenced for the last couple of years,” said Muhammed Palha. “We are good with the compliance.”

Palha said reports in local media are “not the reality” of the situation and he denies allegations that Lake Okanagan Resort has been fined.

Conservation Officer Jeff Hanratty told the Capital News a West Kelowna business was charged after six bears were destroyed in three days following continuous littering in an area around Lake Okanagan Resort, but would not identify the charged business.

Officers were forced to destroy the bears due to safety concerns.

“We had a group of bears that were habituated and food-conditioned with unnatural food sources that had become a threat to the public,” said Hanratty.

“We had a witness who was charged twice by the black bears, we had bears up on balconies accessing garbage and food and there’s a report of a bear pushing on a window.

“So, these bears were a high risk to the public and as a result, the bears were destroyed.”

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

-With files from Daniel Taylor

READ MORE: Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Just Posted

West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed

‘We are good with the compliance,’ said the resort’s operations manager

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Off-season recruiting begins for Okanagan Football Club

OKFC is inviting new players ahead of the 2020 season

Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna management made the decision Friday, Foote becomes the franchises 25th captain

West Kelowna Warriors look to continue streak in Silverbacks visit

The Warriors host Salmon Arm Friday night at Royal LePage Place

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Small Business Week celebrated by Community Futures

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

The event is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association on Nov. 2

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

Most Read