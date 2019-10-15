(Quails Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant/Facebook)

West Kelowna restaurant adds Canadian top 50 accolade to their menu

Quail’s Gate Estate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant was named a top restaurant for a date in 2019

A West Kelowna restaurant has been recognized as a top date destination in Canada.

Old Vines Restaurant at Quail’s Gate Estate Winery was one of eight B.C. restaurants named to OpenTable’s 50 Best Restaurants for a Date 2019, their first-ever list.

OpenTable is one of the worlds leading providers of online restaurant reservations. Reviews were collected from September 2018 to the end of August 2019 and Old Vines Restaurant received stellar reviews from people looking for a place to start or continue a relationship.

“Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date – whether it’s your first or one-thousandth,” said Anna Besse, director of marketing at OpenTable.

Old Vines Restaurant was the only Okanagan restaurant to get recognized. There were six Vancouver restaurants on the list and one restaurant in Victoria.

For the full list of restaurants, more information and OpenTable’s ‘Date Night Matchmaker, visit opentable.com.

