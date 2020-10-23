West Kelowna road crews seek public assistance in battling winter conditions

Motorists should drive with caution as snow mixed with rain and ice may make driving and walking conditions tricky

The City of West Kelowna’s road maintenance crews are ready for snow and ask drivers and residents to team up with them to get through the storm together.

As a forecast cold front moves in today (Oct, 23), snow mixed with rain and ice may make driving and walking conditions tricky, even with crews conducting road and sidewalk maintenance. Motorists and pedestrians should move with utmost caution. Motorists should drive with suitable tires, use headlights, reduce speeds to match conditions and leave plenty of breaking space.

West Kelowna crews are committed to maintaining winter roads in priority sequence by:

Placing brine on designated routes prior to snowfall.



Focusing first on arterial roads, such as Boucherie, Glenrosa, Shannon Lake and Westlake to ensure that the most traveled roads are passable for emergency crews and priority services, delivery of essential goods and mass transit.



Focusing secondly on collector roads, school bus and other transit routes and steep neighbourhood accesses such as Auburn, Elliott, Gellatly, Ross and Thacker.



Moving thirdly to local streets, cul-de-sacs, etc.

If crews have not been to your street 48 hours after the snow has stopped, please contact maintenance crews. Call 778-797-2225 during office hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. For after hours please call AEL at 1-866-353-3136.

Residents are asked to help clear the way:

Park off street during an event and for up to 48 hours after the snowfall ends and until snow is cleared.

On street parking makes plowing difficult and sometimes impossible. Incidents have occurred where plows could not pass parked cars to clear streets.

Do not shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks back onto the street.

This also slows plow drivers’ work. Pile snow on your property and keep storm drains and hydrants as clear as possible.

Shovel snow to the left (as you face your home) so plows drag less snow across accesses.

Sorry, passing plows direct snow to the right and do leave windrows.

Remove snow and ice from sidewalks and walkways bordering your property.

The city removes snow and ice from designated sidewalks, primarily adjacent to civic buildings, parks and pedestrian accesses.

Visit westkelowna.ca/roads for more information.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

