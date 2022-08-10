West Kelowna road works planned for next several weeks

The city is spending $1.5 million to improve approximately 7.6 kilometres of roads

It’s going to be a busy summer and fall for City of West Kelowna road crews.

The city is spending $1.5 million to improve approximately 7.6 kilometres of roads as part of its annual road rehabilitation program.

This year’s projects include:

Scott Crescent from Bear Creek Road to Vancouver Road starting Aug. 15

Preston Road from Glenrosa Road to the south end starting Aug. 22

Shetler Drive from Elliott Road to Doucette Drive starting Aug. 29

Sundance Drive from Shannon Way to Upper Sundance Road starting Sept. 5

Kyle Road from Byland Road to Kyle Court starting Sept. 12

Shamrock Drive from Old Okanagan Hwy to the end of the cul-de-sac starting Sept. 19

Juliann Road from Byland Road to Stevens Road starting Sept. 26

Start dates are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

West Kelowna’s road network is inspected each year and roads are prioritized for repair, which often includes milling and replacing the asphalt surface. The city says it schedules and coordinates road work to reduce the impact on neighbouring residents, commuters and visitors whenever possible.

