West Kelowna Rotary invests into local youth sports

The Daybreak Rotary Club will donate $15,000 over the next three years

The West Kelowna KidSport Chapter has gotten some financial aid from the local Rotary Club.

Daybreak Rotary Club has made a $5,000 investment into Westside youth sports programs just in time for the fall sports season where kids are back to school and back in sports.

The donation will directly help families who need financial assistance enrolling kids in sports. KidSport was running low on funds at the end of the 2018-19 season, and the Rotary club committed to $5,000 a year for the next three years and hopes others will come together to support West Kelowna kids.

The City of West Kelowna plans to continue helping children access sports with non-cash grants programs that waive or decrease facility fees. According to the city, the non-cash grants have totalled over $300,000.

For more information or for donations, contact West Kelowna KidSport chapter co-ordinator Kevin Bourchier at 778-797-8813.

