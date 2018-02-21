Grade 1 students Ava Kingsnorth (left) and Ella Edwards held a paper torch as part of the Harmony Day celebrations at Rose Valley Elementary, Wednesday, Feb. 21. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

West Kelowna school honours Olympics for Harmony Day

Rose Valley Elementary had an Olympic themed event to celebrate diversity

Rose Valley Elementary is celebrating the 11th annual Harmony Day by honouring the Olympics.

Jayme Burk, seven, held a torch carrying the names of her classmates etched on paper with yellow and orange flames. She carried it with her classmate, as part of the celebrations taking place at Central Okanagan Public Schools Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Her favourite part was running with her friend. Out of Rose Valley’s 385 students, two students were chosen from each class to carry the torch around the school gymnasium. Onlooking students cheered them on.

Related: Harmony Day to become official

“We’re focusing on the themes of diversity, and friendship, and acceptance and that’s where the Olympics and Harmony Day sort of blend in so we thought we could combine the two,” said teacher Kumi Nittel, who puts on Harmony Day each year at the school, with her team of helpers.

“They’re all citizens of the world and the world is shrinking so much that they all need to have that diversity to live in our world. I think the way our curriculum is going now, the more real-world application you can put into classrooms increases their depth of learning,” said Nittel.

She said with the school district having students and parents of students from around the world, “Harmony Day just draws attention that we can be different, we can have different opinions, yet we can get along and find common ground.”

This year Nittel wore her brother-in-law’s jacket from the Winter Olympics of 1994, where he took silver in Norway as part of the men’s hockey team.

As a teacher for 20 years, Nittel said students are learning critical thinking and learning how to interact with one another through events like Harmony Day that ties in with the curriculum.

“We teach them a lot to think critically and to have those discussions, rather than just having a really polarized discussion of you’re right and I’m wrong. It’s ‘what’s your evidence for this, can we meet in the middle and have an understanding,’ and these are skills that are actually taught.”

Last year the school held games around the world, where Grade 6 students taught the younger classes about the different continents, she said. A buddy project was also held throughout the week where students matched bookmarks with each other and made new friends.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thief helps himself to cash register
Next story
IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

Just Posted

West Kelowna school honours Olympics for Harmony Day

Rose Valley Elementary had an Olympic themed event to celebrate diversity

Kelowna chamber doesn’t like new payroll health tax

New tax will help government make up loss of revenue from elimination of MSP premiums

New proposal suggested for Gable Beach

District of Lake Country staff’s new recommendations will be presented March 6

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Salvation Army thanks community for fundraising

Local group helped many families over Christmas and the funds will keep going

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Penticton joins trade war protest

Opposition to wine boycott is spreading through Okanagan communities

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

Most Read