The City of West Kelowna is searching to find the owner of this sailboat washed up on the shoreline of the WFN beach lots along Okanagan Lake. Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna searching for owner of beached boat

Vessel washed up on WFN beach lot shoreline

If you have a sailboat sitting at the yacht club or tied up to your dock, maybe take a quick peek to see if it’s still there.

The City of West Kelowna is looking for the owner of a sailboat that washed ashore on the Westbank First Nation beach lots just north of the W. R. Bennett Bridge on Tuesday, May 12.

The city believes high winds that thrashed Okanagan Lake on Tuesday may have contributed to the vessel going rogue.

If you can identify the boat or know who the owner is, please contact the City of West Kelowna’s bylaw department at 778-797-8810.

