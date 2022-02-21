West Kelowna senior assaulted in park

‘There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence’

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault on a 66-year old woman at a neighbourhood park on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of someone throwing rocks at a vehicle near the entrance to the park on Gellatly Road. As officers were driving to that location, they were advised the same suspect had assaulted a bystander in the area.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man without incident. Recommended charges are assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and mischief. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries including cuts and bruises. She was treated at hospital.

“There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “There is no risk to public safety at this time as the suspect is currently in police custody awaiting his next court appearance.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip on the Crimestoppers website.

Read More: ‘Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk’

My Tag

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCity of West Kelowna