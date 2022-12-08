West Kelowna ‘shoplifting blitz’ saves thousands of dollars in merchandise from being stolen

The West Kelowna RCMP conducted the shoplifting blitz on Nov. 18 and 19

A shopping cart of goods the West Kelowna RCMP seized during their sixth annual shoplifting blitz after an individual attempted to steal the items. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise has been returned to local West Kelowna businesses after the West Kelowna RCMP conducted a ‘shoplifting blitz’.

On Nov. 18 and 19, RCMP took part in their sixth annual loss prevention project to stop shoplifters.

Over the two days, 23 shoplifters were caught. Police watched the shoplifters steal on different stores’ surveillance cameras, and caught them when they tried to walk out the front door. Some thieves even tried leaving with shopping carts filled with stolen goods.

“The West Kelowna RCMP continues to be committed to preventing threats of, or violence towards, the professionals that prevent retail theft in our communities,” said West Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Judith Bertrand. “Together, the group can reduce shoplifting by collecting evidence and safely arresting the suspects while they are still in possession of the merchandise.”

The shoplifting blitz took place at several stores throughout the two days.

