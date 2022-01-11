West Kelowna snow contractor battles negative social media comments

A snow removal company in West Kelowna says it has been facing some malicious comments amid an extra-icy winter season and is calling for civility.

AEL is the contractor hired by the City of West Kelowna for snow and ice removal. Dustin Khadikan, VP of Operations of Emcon Services, the parent company of AEL, said recent online comments are coming from people displeased with the state of the snow on ice on their streets during a year when the city is seeing more snow than the last two years combined.

“You will never please everybody all the time,” he said adding that accusations that the company is facing a COVID-19 outbreak is also untrue.

“It just seems that year over year, some of the people get a little almost personal with their comments.”

AEL currently has a five-year deal with the City of West Kelowna, which is a fixed-rated contract. If there are many overruns because of heavy snowfall, it is paid by AEL. They added new equipment a few years ago and under extreme circumstances, use extra private contractors for assistance. Khadikin predicts they will be over budget this year.

An extreme weather advisory has been issued by the City of West Kelowna, and crews continue to work to get to all Priority 3 streets.

If a street has not seen a plow or travel remains difficult 48 hours after the last snowfall, residents are asked to call the city.

