Centre for children with special needs Class of West K will be moving after months of disagreement with a neighbouring nail salon. (Class of West K)

West Kelowna special needs centre moving due to dispute over noise

Class of West K owner said they are moving after complaint from nail and spa business

A special needs centre in West Kelowna is moving due to issues with a neighbouring business.

Class of West K, which is located in West Kelowna’s Plaza 97, offers behaviour intervention programs, autism and ADHD support to families with children who have behaviour and cognitive disabilities.

Owner Donna Toy said they opened in April and things were going well until about two weeks after they opened when they received their first complaint.

The issue? The children at the centre are loud.

“A lot of the kids we have are non-verbal and they can’t communicate their needs by talking, so some of them are quite behavioural. In that behaviour, there’s some stomping, jumping, some of the kids self-stimulate as well, so they are quite noisy. But we are trying to work through those behaviours and help them to find other more ‘socially acceptable’ behaviours,” Toy said.

READ MORE: Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

She said Kevin Le, the owner of Elegant Nail & Spa in Westbank, went to the landlord to complain about the noise.

After that first complaint, Toy and her husband remodelled the centre to offer better soundproofing.

“We completely rearranged the entire centre – we moved the noisier kids out to another area, hoping that was going to make a difference. But it didn’t.”

Toy said the complaints got worse and worse, to the point they would hear the nail salon owner bang on the centre’s floor seven to eight times a day. She said this started to impact the kids, especially those dealing with sensory issues, who started to have a negative response to being in the centre.

“It just got to the point where I went to the landlord and asked him to release me from the lease.”

Le, who owns the nail salon in the unit under Class of West K, said the situation has had a negative impact on his business, even though it has nothing to do with the nail salon.

“They’re attacking my business. They’re leaving bad reviews online, but it has nothing to do with my job or my service,” Le said.

He said he only hit the ceiling when the noise from upstairs got to be too much.

“I only do it to let them know it’s getting too loud, nothing else. I don’t go out and do anything to them, I just let them know it’s too loud.”

Le insisted all he was upset about was the fact that people are leaving negative reviews on his business page about his personal conduct instead of reviewing his actual service.

In any case, Class of West K is moving somewhere else after months of trying to find a solution to appease Le’s nail salon.

“As much as this sounds like a negative thing, in some respects it’s good. Especially with Starbright closing, there are more kids out there that need service,” Toy said.

“Because there are more kids, we’re now moving to a bigger centre so we can offer more services to other families in the community.”

“We’ll be staying in West Kelowna, just moving a block down into a centre double the size of our old one. If we’re to talk about the positives, we’re moving to bigger premises and we’ll be able to offer better services and more services to children who need it.”

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Christmas comes early for Kelowna RCMP detachment
Next story
City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

Just Posted

West Kelowna special needs centre moving due to dispute over noise

Class of West K owner said they are moving after complaint from nail and spa business

UPDATE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Christmas comes early for Kelowna RCMP detachment

Local detachement will get 11 new officer next year, four more than initially requested

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Sagmoen’s arrest deemed valid: Justice

Justice Beames ruled the arrest of Curtis Sagmoen in 2017 was lawful

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

Most Read